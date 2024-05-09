Top 10 richest people in the world as of May 1, 2024

The Sunday News
Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, the world’s leading luxury goods company, continues to dominate as the world’s wealthiest individual as of May 1, 2024.
Forbes’ real-time billionaires list confirms Arnault’s ongoing reign at the top, a position he has held since February 2024, closely trailed by Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla.
In a recent turn of events, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, briefly surpassed Musk in April 2024, securing the second position. However, Musk swiftly regained his status after a remarkable 15 percent surge in Tesla’s stock on April 29, 2024, bolstering his net worth by $14.5 billion, as reported by Forbes.
Musk’s recent exploration of the electric vehicle landscape in China underscores his relentless drive for innovation. Despite trailing behind Arnault, Musk has narrowed the wealth gap, with Arnault’s fortune currently standing at $209.4 billion, approximately $10 billion more than Musk’s.
Nevertheless, Arnault’s LVMH faced a setback in the past month, experiencing a decline in its stock value, resulting in a $17 billion decrease in its fortune. Despite this, Arnault’s position as the world’s richest individual remains unshaken.
In addition, Amazon Founder, Jeff Bezos, fell to the third place with a net worth of $193.3 pillion, while Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta recorded a net worth of $151.2 billion for the period
Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, who reigned as the world’s richest person for about three decades, saw his worth at $128 billion, making him the ninth richest person in the world, down from the seventh spot a month ago.
As of May 1, 2024, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers of France was the richest woman in the world. She is estimated to be worth $95.4 pillion and is the world’s 15th richest person
According to Forbes, Francoise’s fortune lies in her ownership stake in cosmetics giant L’Oreal, which she inherited from her late mother. Her grandfather was the founder of L’Oreal, Eugène Schueller.
1. Bernard Arnault
Net worth: $209.4 billion
Source: LVMH/ luxury goods Age: 75
Residence: Paris
Citizenship: France
2. Elon Musk
Net worth: $199.6 billion
Source: Tesla, SpaceX, X (Twitter) Age: 52
Residence: Austin, Texas
Citizenship: U.S.
3. Jeff Bezos
Net worth: $193.3 billion
Source: Amazon Age: 60
Residence: Miami, Florida
Citizenship: U.S
4. Mark Zuckerberg
Net worth: $151.2 billion
Source: Meta (Facebook)
Age: 39 Residence: Palo Alto, California
5. Larry Ellison
Net worth: $142.8 billion
Source: Oracle
Age: 79 Residence: Woodside, California
Citizenship: U.S.
6. Larry Page
Net worth: $135.4 billion
Source: Google Age: 51
Residence: Palo Alto, California
Citizenship: U.S
7. Warren Buffett
Net worth: $131 billion
Source: Berkshire Hathaway
Age: 93 Residence: Omaha, Nebraska
Citizenship: U.S.
8. Sergey Brin
Net worth: $129.9 billion
Source: Google
Age: 50
Residence: Los Altos, California
Citizenship: U.S
9. Bill Gates
Net worth: $127 billion
Source: Microsoft, investments
Age: 68 Residence: Medina, Washington
Citizenship: U.S.
10. Steve Ballmer
Net worth: $117.1 billion
Source: Microsoft, Clippers, investments
Age: 68
Residence: Hunts Point, Washington
Citizenship: U.S