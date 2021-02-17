Top actress arrested for attempted murder of hubby

Top actress arrested for attempted murder of hubby Zinhle Mabena

The Sunday News

An actress from South Africa Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya television soap  is expected to appear in court  at the Pretoria Magistrate Court today.

Zinhle Mabena, who plays Sihle, was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicions of being involved in the attempted murder of her husband.

During the alleged attempt, which took place on 28 January, the husband’s bodyguard died. According to Gauteng SAPS Spokesperson, Captain Kay Makhubele, evidence that linked the actress to the murder and attempted murder was found.

“A 29-year old female suspect is set to make a first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 following her arrest on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, on suspicion of being involved in the attempted murder of her husband and the murder of the husband’s bodyguard,” read the statement.

“Following an intensive investigation into the shooting incident that happened on 28 January 2021, police found evidence that linked the woman to the attempted murder and murder case,” it continued.-daily sun

