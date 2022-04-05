Top AfDB Group officials in Zim, to meet President Mnangagwa

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Correspondent

A DELEGATION from the African Development Bank are in the country on an official visit that will see them meeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other top government officials.

The delegation is finishing off their five-day official visits that started this Monday in Botswana.

The bank confirmed the visit in a statement.

“The delegation is led by Acting Vice President, Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery Yacine D Fal. It includes Professor Kevin Chika Urama, Acting Chief Economist and Vice President for the Economic Governance and Knowledge Management Complex; Director General for the Southern Africa region, Leila Mokaddem; Deputy Director General Kennedy Mbekeani, Martha Phiri, Director of the Bank’s Human Capital, Youth and Skills Department, and Jean-Guy Afrika, the African Development Bank’s Acting Director for the Regional Integration Coordination Office

“In Zimbabwe, from 5-8 April, the delegation will meet President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and other members of government. Talks will focus on Bank support to Zimbabwe’s arrears clearance. They team will also meet executives of the African Capacity Building Foundation, as well as private sector and various non-regional partners,” reads the statement.

Acting Vice President, Regional Development, Intergration and Business Delivery Yacine D.Fal said the visit underscores the bank’s firm commitment to the Southern African region’ growth prospects and to deepen engagement with SADC at the strategic and technical levels.

“We will take stock of ongoing regional integration efforts. We need to continue to encourage the free flow of goods and services across our borders, removal of tariff barriers and to scale up regional value chains,” Fal said.

In Zimbabwe, the Bank Group currently supports 15 initiatives valued at $176 million. These include the rehabilitation of infrastructure in the energy, water and sanitation sectors, financed through resources from the ZimFund.