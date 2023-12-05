Top athletics coach in the country

Innocent Kurira

VISITING Mauritian athletics coach Joel Severe has praised the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) for their efforts to ensure the country improves in field events.

Severe is in the country for a seven-day World Athletics (WA) throws coaching course taking place at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

A total of 15 local coaches drawn from various parts of the country are taking part in the training.

“This is the first Level Two course we are having here in Zimbabwe. We just started these programmes after the Covid-19 set-back. We have changed some of the principles of this course. Part of the course is done online before the practicals which are done in person,” said Severe.

He also stressed on the importance of the course.

“This is an important course because the association wants to make sure the level of the throws in Zimbabwe raises upward compared to other countries,” he said.

Severe said after the competition of the course, the country will have more representation at international events.

“Right now, you have to look at the 2028 Olympics. It is possible to have more athletes in field events but we must first make sure our athletes go through proper steps like going for the Junior Champions, the African Games then we can talk of the Olympics,” he said.

The throws course is designed to be an introduction to performance coaching for coaches who have done well at Level One and have gained a level of coaching specialisation in sprints and hurdles, middle/ long distance running, race walks, jumps, throws and combined events.

After the course, coaches will be expected to be able to plan and implement a series of appropriate micro cycles and their respective training sessions within the context of an annual training plan.

