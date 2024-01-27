Torres backs Nodumo Nyathi

Innocent Kurira

FORMER Highlanders assistant coach Joao Antonio Torres has thrown his weight behind Nodumo Nyathi for the post of chairman which will be contested for on February 4.

Nyathi will battle it out against incumbent Johnfat Sibanda, former chairman Kenneth Mhlophe and Eddison Dube.

Torres who was assistant to Baltamer Brito last season says Nyathi is the right person for the job.

“Good Luck Nodumo Nyathi, by the numerous conversations we had the Bosso fans can really trust on you. You have the mindset for it! You are the one with pure Bosso Heart and not ready to sabotage anyone and this is more important on football than be there on day by day. There is no formula for Great leaders but your mindset make you one of them! I really hope Highlanders fans choose you because u have a pure heart, a thing that I didn’t find on my time of Highlanders in other people,” the coach wrote on his Facebook page.

In his campaign, Nyathi has come up with a seven point plan titled they Junior Development-Infrastructure Development-Technology Advancement-Championship-Transparent Administration and Brand Bosso Advancement (#JITCAB).

He believes all the seven are very important and intertwined, however winning the league title is the most important mission for Nyathi one in office.

-@innocentskizoe