Tough task for Chevrons as they face Sri Lanka

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

A TOUGH assignment lies ahead for the Chevrons as they go up against Sri Lanka in their second Super Six match of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo today.

Both teams, on six points are yet to taste defeat in the tournament and one streak will come to an end today at the city’s ceremonial home of cricket.

The Chevrons will also be looking at making it eight One Day Internationals (ODIs) wins in a row, having already made it seven, equaling the record of the 1999 side.

Sri Lankan spinners have had a brilliant start to the tournament, particularly the leading wicket taker, Wanindu Hasaranga who has taken 20 scalps in five games. Maheesh Theekshana has also been brilliant with the ball in hand, winning two consecutive player of the match awards.

However, the Chevrons boast of good spin players such as the in-form and the tournament’s leading run-scorer, Sean Williams.

Chevrons skipper, Craig Ervine said there is going to be an interesting show between the Lankan spinners and the Zimbabwean batters, who can play spin well. He added that they have not been discussing their opponents too much.

“I think tomorrow (today) it’s going to be a really good contest between their spinners and our players who have been generally good at playing spin. I think sometimes you also don’t to prop those names up too much and walk out there being fearful of actually getting out but at the end of the day they are also human beings, yes they are good players but I think it’s kind of playing every ball on merit, I think we have discussed a few different plans that we would like to put in place and we are interested to see how tomorrow (today) goes,” said Ervine.

There are no injuries from the Chevrons camp with Ryan Burl, who did not field in the team’s Thursday encounter against Oman at Queens Sports Club also available for today’s game.

Ervine confirmed that Burl’s foot has recovered and he will be fit to go just like everybody else on the team.

The 37-year-old Chevrons skipper who has been in good form building up to the tournament and also in the tournament itself said everyone is focused on today’s game and they have put the heartbreak of 2018 to bed.

“I don’t think so (2018 conversations featuring in the team), we are so focused on trying to concentrate on every game that comes and our whole focus at the moment is obviously on tomorrow (today) and getting our plans and processes right going into tomorrow (today) and if it doesn’t go according to plan we will shift our focus to Scotland on Tuesday but we are just trying not to think too far ahead.

What we need to control is what we are going to do to win and get those two points,” he said.

Ervine believes that the crowd will also play a huge role in today’s game especially if the team gets on a roll early on and get a couple of quick wickets.

The noise will play a huge part in intimidating the opposition players.

Thousands are expected to throng the city’s ceremonial home of cricket with match tickets having gone on sale yesterday and were being bought like hotcakes by fans from all corners of Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe have been playing good cricket over the past year and Ervine gave credit to the confidence that coach, Dave Houghton has installed in the team, adding that the players now have the confidence which has seen them go all the way in most matches they have been playing over the past year.

Ervine, alongside Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza have been crucial in the team’s campaign so far and another player who has had a good outing is Joylord Gumbie who has been doing well at the top alongside the skipper.

It’s an epic battle on the cards.