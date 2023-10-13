Tourism Minister to officially open the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Hon Barbra Rwodzi will on Friday afternoon officially open the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo at the ZITF grounds.

The Expo entered day two on Friday with speed networking being conducted between buyers and various stakeholders in the sector while a Tourism Investment Forum was held on the sidelines at a local hotel.

During the investment forum, ZIDA launched its Tourism Investment matchmaking platform which will enable promoters and investors to engage on a digital platform and ultimately promote investment in the sector.

Speaking during the launch, ZIDA CEO Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo said the application will be online by Monday.

“Our mandate as an agency is to promote investment and development in the country. As such we saw a gap between promoters, investors and various tour operators who seek investment in the sector.

“We have thus created a platform which will bring all these parties together in a one stop shop. The platform will be online on Monday,” said Mr Chinamo.

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbra Rwodzi said they are excited as Government to witness such a development and are confident that it will promote investment in the sector.

