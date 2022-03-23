Tourism on an upward trajectory as investment and entries increase

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

ZIMBABWE has in the past months managed to turn around the performance of the tourism sector with a considerable increase in both investment and entries into the country.

The outlook in the sector remained highly uncertain as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to hit hard, with international tourism decreasing by around 80 percent in 2020.

However, the country has witnessed significant growth spearheaded by domestic tourism which is helping to soften the blow.

The government has taken immediate action to restore and re-activate the sector, while protecting jobs and businesses. This has been through the implementation of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy which was launched by President Mnangagwa in August 2020 and seeks to build a more resilient tourism economy post Covid-19.

In a post-cabinet briefing this Tuesday, the Minister of Information, broadcasting and publicity Honorable Monica Mutsvangwa revealed this growth.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that implementation of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, which seeks to grow the Tourism Economy to US$5 Billion by 2025, is in full swing following its launch by His Excellency the President in August 2020.

“In domestic tourism, the launch of the ZimBho campaign in 2020 helped improve domestic tourism and increased domestic entries into National Parks to 251 088 in 2021 compared to 173 714 in 2020. Tourism investments increased from US$86 million in 2020 to US$142 million in 2021, some notable investments being Palm River Hotel, Zambezi Boutique Guesthouse, and Nkosi Guest Lodge (Victoria Falls), Makhado in Beitbridge and the Beethoven Hotel in Harare. Hot Plate Grill restaurants were opened throughout the country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa

Meanwhile, government also availed a number of support facilities that ensured a lucrative recovery of the industry.

“Some of the significant achievements attained under this facility include the waiver of Value Added tax on Domestic Tourism and Duty Exemption Facility. These will help improve access to tourism products and services by the domestic market through extended price reductions. A total of 117 applicants received tax rebates valued at US$11 301 721 in 2021, compared to the 81 applicants that received US$2 399 957 in 2020,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.