Tourism rakes in US$600m

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S tourism sector has recorded brisk business with occupancy rates rising significantly in 2022 as the country received approximately US$600 million while US$300 million was poured in on investment.

The Zimbabwe tourism industry’s rebound witnessed increased activities and bookings during the festive season at the country’s prime tourist destinations.

In a podcast last week, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) head of corporate affairs Mr Godfrey Koti revealed that a massive 96 percent increase in domestic entries into national parks was recorded on the local market.

He said: “In addition, overseas arrivals increased by 256 percent and there was a 130 percent increase in visitors from Africa. As a result, destination Zimbabwe received approximately US$600 million compared to US$244 million in the same period the 2021 while US$300 million was poured in on investment.”

Mr Koti said the tourism industry experienced a boom following the opening up of global markets and relaxed travel restrictions owing to reduced Covid-19 pandemic infections.

According to the ZTA report released last month that presented the January to September performance highlights in 2022, the country witnessed an increase of 165 percent tourist arrivals.

A notable increase was expected in arrivals from the fourth quarter since August which marked the beginning of the peak season for tourism.

In the same podcast, Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ) president Mr Wengayi Nhau said the festive season was one of the best in the last three years primarily because business seemed to returned to the old good days. He said of key interest was the domestic tourism numbers that continue to grow showing the importance of the local market.

Mr Nhau said: “The festive season was one of the best in the last three years primarily because we seem to have gone back to the old ways of celebrating our festive season.

“The domestic market has something to celebrate about here in Zimbabwe because this is a market we had for a long time but have not really invested much into it. Sometimes you learn your lessons the hard way.”

He commended regional and international tourists that were also coming into the country after a long period and also recommended tapping into the markets of Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

Meanwhile, presenting the 2023 National Budget Statement last year in November, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said during the first half of 2022, the country registered a 115 percent rise in tourist arrivals to 352 719, compared with the same period in 2021.

He said domestic visits into the national parks rose by 90 percent from 90 909 in 2021 to 172 481 during the period January to May 2022.

“As a result, the tourism receipts increased by 121 percent in 2022 to US$337.5 million, compared to the same period last year.

“The tourism industry is expected to continue to grow in the outlook, benefiting from the recovery in international tourism, coming in of new players in the aviation sector and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).

“Therefore, tourists’ arrivals are expected to increase to 1.4 million in 2023, whilst tourism receipts are projected at US$623 million. Growth of the sector will be anchored on various interventions,” said Prof Ncube.

The Minister said in 2023, Government will increase marketing and promotion efforts through the deployment of tourism attachés at the embassies to aggressively promote destination Zimbabwe in key source markets that include China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Africa, UAE, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.