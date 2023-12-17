Tourism sector gears for festive season

Judith Phiri , Business Reporter

THE Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) has called on players in its industry to gear up for a busy festive season amid reports that facilities within the sector are almost fully booked.

HAZ also urged the tourism players to come up with sufficient backup facilities, such as alternative sources of power to avoid inconveniencing clients.

December is usually a busy month with families travelling to various local tourist destinations for holidays.

In an interview, HAZ president, Mr Brian Nyakutombwa said they were looking forward to brisk business during the festive season.

“As HAZ, this festive season we are looking forward to high traffic to resort, or out-of-town properties spread around the country as travellers seek to discover and enjoy the various tourist attractions in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Looking at the bookings that have been received so far, the indication is that a majority of travellers will be Zimbabweans based locally and those from the Diaspora. In that traffic mix, there will also be a small component of foreign international tourists.

“Operators have prepared and are ready to serve festive menus, provide entertainment and leisure activities while also ensuring that the essential facilities like power backup, internet, water, health and safety are in place for customers to enjoy their holidays.”

He said the ongoing efforts to promote domestic tourism by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality will also contribute to the upsurge in traffic that they are expecting around the country this festive season and thereafter.

Mr Nyakutombwa said there was a need for collaboration with other sectors as the hospitality and tourism industry relies on a value chain with various industry sectors that coordinate to get the tourism and hospitality products to be enjoyed.

“Just to give an example, transport service providers, food and beverage suppliers, road safety authorities, the police, utility providers for essentials like water and power, emergency service providers, art and craft vendors, and so on, are all critical to the successful delivery of Zimbabwe’s hospitality and tourism experience. In a way that makes almost everyone a tourism player,” he said.

He said it was important that sectors come together in different spaces to ensure that the festive season is enjoyable and memorable.

Meanwhile, Mr Nyakutombwa, who was appointed HAZ president at the association’s three-day annual congress last month in Nyanga, vowed to push for fresh investments into the sector.

The Montclair Hotel and Casino general manager, took over his new role from Mr Farai Chimba, the general manager of The Victoria Falls Hotel.

He will be deputised by Coghlan Villa Guest House director Ms Emma Kativhu as the first vice-president and Cresta Churchill Hotel general manager Mr Kudzai Ratisai as the second vice-president for a two-year term.

Mr Nyakutombwa said: “My aim is to see the hospitality and tourism industry being a mainstay contributor to the national GDP and development through increased occupancy and spending by both domestic and foreign tourists. Another important area that I shall also be keen to see addressed is the availability of affordable funding for new projects and the refurbishment of existing establishments to improve their ambience.”

He said it was time for Zimbabwe to re-discover and re-establish herself as a destination of choice in the global tourism value chain by being easily accessible, having adequate and world class accommodation facilities as well as harnessing the diversified activities that cater for travellers’ different tastes.