Tourist arrivals up 60 percent

Rutendo Nyeve, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE has witnessed an increase of 165 percent tourist arrivals with the country expecting a notable increase in arrivals from the fourth quarter since August which marked the beginning of the peak season for tourism.

This comes as the global tourism industry continues to exhibit signs of solid and consistent recuperation from the adverse consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in a report that presents January to September performance highlights in 2022, the country’s tourism sector was one of the hardest hit sectors by the global pandemic as authorities issued travel warnings and bans as well as lockdown restrictions to curb the pandemic.

“The first nine months of 2022 saw a 165 percent rise in tourist arrivals to 693 498 from 261 415 in 2021. This is more than double the international arrivals received in the first nine months of 2021 (164,062).

In this positive development, tourist arrivals from most overseas markets more than trebled over the review period. It should, however, be noted that this strong performance is measured against weak results in 2021 which was worst hit by Covid-19,” reads the report.

The Middle East region contributed the highest percentage increase at 591 percent, with 2 528 tourists arriving in the country by September compared to 366 in the same period last year. In terms of actual figures, Africa had the highest number of tourists arriving in Zimbabwe at 432 837, followed by Europe with 133 417, the Americas contributed 72 874 and Asia had 35 624 tourists arriving in Zimbabwe.

“Tourism receipts are estimated to have risen to $579 million from US$244,2 million in 2021, marking a 137 percent rise over the January- September period,” reads the report.

However, overall arrivals are still far from reaching the pre-pandemic levels with arrivals for the first nine months being just 41 percent of 1 674 303 arrivals received during the same period in 2019. According to the report, Africa as a source market witnessed a 130 percent rise to 432 873 arrivals up from 188 280 in 2021.

The country’s major source markets in the overseas witnessed a 256 percent rise with 260 625 arrivals up from 73 135 in 2021.

As the tourist arrival pattern for the year 2022 continues to trend well above what was recorded in 2021, a notable increase in arrivals is expected from the fourth quarter since August marked the beginning of the peak season for tourism in Zimbabwe.

Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe President Mr Wengai Nhau said the sector is set to witness the first festive season after the Covid-19 which is expected to boost arrivals.

“This is the first festive after Covid-19 and we are now back to business and fully operational to capacity with minimal restrictions. We expect local domestic tourism to immensely contribute as families from the diaspora visit their relatives.

All our destinations are fully booked for the Christmas period and this is the first time in three years. We are expecting 100 percent occupancy throughout the festive,” said Mr Nhau.

Follow on Twitter: @nyeve14