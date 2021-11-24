Tractor kills Beitbridge farmer

Sione Amidu, Sunday News reporter

A 66-year-old farmer from Beitbridge died after falling off from a moving tractor last week.

Police said the deceased, Victor Joko, was sitting on the mudguard of the tractor when he fell off the moving tractor. He was rushed to Beitbridge district hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. The incident happened at the 60 km peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident.

“Drivers are encouraged to drive safely and cater for the safety of passengers. Passengers are also encouraged to board on safe places to avoid preventable loss of lives,” she said.