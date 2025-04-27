Trade Fair brings brisk business for vendors, kombis

Raymond Jaravaza and Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporters

FOR Mr Felix Ndlovu, a vendor who usually operates at Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) was more than just an annual event, it was a golden opportunity.

Each year, he temporarily abandons his familiar spot to set up his stand near the bustling entrance of Hall 3, where business booms beyond imagination.

“In a normal week at Renkini, I sell about 40 cold drinks a day, but during ZITF, I easily sell over 100 bottles daily, sometimes more, especially when it’s hot and people are thirsty from all the walking,” he said.

Armed with an irresistible deal of two small cold drinks for US$1, Mr Ndlovu draws a stream of customers. Over the years, he has also diversified into bottled water sales, which he says often outsell soft drinks, particularly during the scorching afternoons of the ZITF’s public days.

Just a few steps away, Mr Lovemore Mutatu, an ice cream vendor, echoes the sentiment. On ordinary days, Mr Mutatu roams the city centre or parks himself outside Barbourfields Stadium during football matches. But nothing, he says, compares to the returns he makes during ZITF.

“Parents with kids are my best customers. When I see a family walking by, I know there’s a good chance of a sale. I charge R10 per cone or US$1 for two, clearing dozens of units in a single afternoon,” he said.

For many small entrepreneurs, the ZITF is a once-a-year jackpot. And it is not just the vendors cashing in. Commuter omnibus operators, traders, airtime sellers and even casual labourers have seen their fortunes rise during the six-day event.

Public days, in particular, see thousands of people flocking from all corners of Bulawayo’s suburbs and even from other towns, creating a transport bonanza. Kombis and private taxis were in high demand, ferrying excited visitors back and forth.

Young entrepreneur George Banda (21) travelled from Harare to sell toys and other novelties.

“I do this at big events like the Harare Agricultural Show, but ZITF is by far the most profitable,” he said, proudly displaying his assortment of colourful toys.

This year’s edition of the ZITF crackled with an electrifying atmosphere. Corporate exhibitors, keen to stand out in the crowd, staged dazzling promotional shows outside their stands.

From financial institutions to network providers, companies pulled out all the stops — offering photo booths, costumed entertainers, free give-aways and competitions.

Marketing expert Mr Prosper Mhari noted that beyond the immediate buzz, ZITF is a critical platform for businesses, particularly emerging Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs), to reach wider audiences.

“You’ll notice a lot of new players using the ZITF to launch or showcase innovative products, many inspired by societal trends like climate change,” he said.

Mr Mhari said bigger companies, too, are adapting, offering affordable, customised packages to appeal to today’s evolving market.

“Furthermore, bigger corporates are tailor-making their products to suit the diverse emerging trends of society and businesses. These include for example offering cheaper and affordable packages, which we saw corporate marketing,” he said.

“You might also be aware that we have issues like climate change which has inspired new innovations tailor-made to meet changes brought by the new phenomenon. All these need to be marketed.”

The impact rippled far beyond the ZITF grounds.

The Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe reported full bookings across hotels, lodges and guest houses during the week.

Meanwhile, ordinary homeowners, especially those in the city centre and low-density suburbs near the trade fair, also capitalised by offering bed and breakfast services, advertised widely on social media platforms.

A snap survey by Sunday News showed dozens of private accommodation listings springing up on Facebook groups and WhatsApp forums, many describing the event as a “lifeline” during tough economic times.

Established in 1960, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair has grown into one of the largest intra-regional trade showcases in sub-Saharan Africa. Traditionally hosted at the sprawling Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo, the event serves as a critical networking and deal-making hub, attracting hundreds of local exhibitors, foreign companies, embassies and thousands of individual visitors.

Held under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,” this year’s ZITF not only drew record-breaking local and international participation but also reflected a shift towards tangible economic outcomes beyond traditional exhibitions.

Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo officially opened the trade showcase last Friday.

A highlight of the ZITF calendar are the two public days, when the gates are thrown open to members of the public, offering vendors, transport operators and service providers the best opportunity to cash in on the crowds.

The event’s contribution to Bulawayo’s economy extends beyond the business arena.