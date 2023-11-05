‘Trade showcases must benefit Bulawayo beyond calendar days’

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO has not been benefiting much from the various trade showcases that take place in the city and authorities have been urged to explore ways of monetising trade showcases beyond their calendar days.

Bulawayo hosts three large trade showcases in the form of ZITF, Sanganai/Hlanganani and Mine Entra annually and is exploring collaborating with South Africa to celebrate Heritage Day. In a wide ranging interview, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube, said Bulawayo was not maximising its benefits from the trade showcases and urged businesses to come up with innovative ways to get revenue.

“As a city, we are benefiting indirectly and partly directly. We are lagging behind in a way, we are not catching up fast. When I look at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC), they are here in Bulawayo but a week before the trade showcase starts, people flock to my office, begging me to ask for exhibition space on their behalf because they will have been told that all the space is filled up. It is mind-boggling that this centre is here in Bulawayo but people do not seek space in time,” she said.

She said Bulawayo needs to go back to the drawing table and identify how best to get maximum revenue from the top events in the city and create lasting benefits.

“We need as Bulawayo to sit down and see how we can benefit more than what we are getting now. If we do not self-introspect as a city we will always be making noise about many companies exhibiting from other cities. I have seen people from Bulawayo who do not even know what Sanganai/Hlanganani is, yet it happens here.

“There are a few who want to participate in that event, and even the exhibition space is never fully utilised.

“We need to showcase our products and services so that all the halls are filled to capacity with exhibitors, this is a property that is in Bulawayo, let us use it,” she encouraged.

Cde Ncube said it was essential that businesses and individuals with an interest in local exhibitions come up with new strategies and innovations as to how they can increase the benefits financially and be exposed to new markets that bring in foreign currency.