Traditional healers welcome Govt’s gesture on Covid-19

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter

TRADITIONAL medical practitioners have hailed the decision by the Government to allow them to administer their medicines on patients exhibiting symptoms of the deadly novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as a significant stride towards the recognition of their role in the country’s health delivery system.

Traditional Medicine Practitioners Council (TMPC) board member and Musimboti Traditional Science and Technology Institute director Mr Morgan Zimunya said the move by the Government to allow herbalists to treat patients with symptoms of Covid-19 was a milestone towards appreciating the role played by traditional medical practitioners in the health sector.

He also said the latest development would also enhance traditional medicines’ acceptance by the general public.

“That’s (allowing of traditional medical practitioners to administer their herbs to patients with Covid-19 symptoms) a great development coming from the Ministry of Health (and Child Care) in regards to traditional medicine in Zimbabwe.

TMP (Traditional Medicines Practitioners) Act 27:14 allows traditional medical practitioners to diagnose and treat any disease or body ailment, physical and spiritually for a fee,” said Mr Zimunya.

In a letter seen by the Sunday News Ministry of Health and Child Care secretary and director-traditional medicine, Mr Onias Ndoro informed Harare City Council director of health Dr Prosper Chonzi to allow, a traditional medical practitioner, Mr Kenneth Chivenzi to use his herbal product on patients diagnosed with Covid-19.

“The Government of Zimbabwe recognises the use of traditional medicine. To this end a registered Traditional Medical Practitioner can prescribe and administer traditional medicine to his or her patients.

Kenneth Chivizhe ID Number 29-113956-D-18 is registered with TMPC as a traditional medical practitioner.

Mr Chivizhe has herbal medicine believed to alleviate symptoms related to Covid-19. Kindly assist him to help patients that may be willing to use his herbal product,” read the letter.

Dr Chonzi is the head of Wilkins Infectious Disease Hospital’s Covid-19 isolation centre in Harare.

Traditional medicines have been used by humankind for treatment of various diseases since long before the advent of orthodox medicine, and to this day, serve the health care needs of the majority of the population living in the World Health Organisation African region.

@DNsingo