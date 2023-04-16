‘Traditional leaders key to development’…Why I installed chief Maduna: ED

Vusumuzi Dube in Filabusi

TRADITIONAL leaders are a vital cog and a key institutional component whose role in driving development through implementation of Government programmes and preserving identity should be honoured as the nation works towards realisation of economic Vision 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President made the remarks yesterday during the installation of Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu as Chief Maduna at Dekezi High School in Filabusi, Insiza District, Matabeleland South province. President Mnangagwa said it was through traditional leaders that the Government is brought closer to communities, to make it more accessible, responsive and accountable.

“Traditional leaders are a vital cog and key institutional component in development, as they nurture people driven and grassroot innovations with regards to improving the quality of lives of the communities they preside over. As we journey towards the realisation of Vision 2030, my Government is championing and promoting development programmes and projects that ensures no one and no place is left behind. I trust that Chief Maduna will provide motivation and the requisite guidance in the implementation of initiatives under the devolution and decentralisation programmes. The concerns of the community must always be advanced and their priority issues given due attention,” he said.

The President urged Government, society and development agencies, inclusive of rural district councils, to work closely with traditional leaders in identifying and nurturing programmes that could sustain people’s lives in various communities. He added that his Government was going to continue being responsive to the needs of the traditional leadership institution.

“Insiza District has great potential in livestock, crop, farming and mining, among other sectors. I, therefore urge the traditional leadership and communities to rally their efforts together to increase production and productivity among our people. On its part, my Government is rolling out projects to ensure that our natural resources benefit all the people of our country in line with the devolution agenda that we are pursuing,” he said.

The President also took the opportunity to make a clarion call against drug and substance abuse, urging communities to continue protecting the country’s natural resources and ensuring that customary laws were preserved.

“Alien practices, including crime, deviant behaviour as well as drug and substance abuse are posing a threat to the moral fabric of our society. To this end, communities, families, churches and schools are urged to be at the forefront in our quest for the restoration, preservation and protection of our social, cultural and moral fibre and regain the pride of our great country, Zimbabwe,” he said.

President Mnangagwa, who was presiding over the first-ever Chief’s installation by a Head of State, also explained his decision to officiate at the installation. He said it was not just that he was close to the late Chief Vezi Maduna, but their great grandfathers had worked together in King Mzilikazi’s Court.

“The late Chief Maduna was a personal friend of mine but our ties were historical in that my great grandfather who was known in these areas as Bengo worked with Chief Maduna’s great grandfather, hence to the newly installed Chief Maduna I say he should regard me as his father and I will guide him. Chief Maduna’s rich background and wealth of experience will undoubtedly see him quickly acquaint to our national Constitution, Traditional Leaders Act and Rural District Councils Act, as some of the source documents which impact on the duties and roles of traditional leaders,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa further commended the Maduna clan for their efficiency in identifying a successor to the late Chief Maduna.

“Today, we honour and pay tribute to the late Chief Vezi Maduna who passed on, on 13 February 2021, for his consistency and persistence in the fight against colonial rule to bring about dignity and Independence for our people.

“The late Chief’s eldest son was appointed acting chief. In keeping with their succession culture and tradition, the family selected Dambisamahubo Mafu to be substantive Chief Maduna on 23 January 2022. I commend you (the family) for the smooth and swift manner with which you handled this matter,” said President Mnangagwa.

The installation ceremony was also attended by Vice-President General (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu-PF Vice-President Cde Kembo Mohadi, Local Government Minister Cde July Moyo, Tourism Minister Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Women Affairs Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu, president of the Chiefs Council Chief Fortune Charumbira, his deputy Chief Mtshana Khumalo, among other traditional leaders and senior Government officials.