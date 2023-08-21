Tragedy as flea market burns to ashes

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

PAN Jap flea market in Bulawayo Central Business District was reduced to ashes and goods worth $ZW30 000 000 were destroyed after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

It is alleged that two unknown men threw what is suspected to be a petrol bomb that started the fire and fled the scene.

According to witnesses, the incident happened at around 2:30 am at the flea market located at the corner of 9th Avenue and Fort Street.

The property which included clothes, boxes of shoes, mobile phones, and blankets, were among other things that were destroyed in the inferno.

In an interview with the Sunday News, Acting Chief Fire Officer Mr Lyones Phiri said they received around 02:48 am notifying them of the incident.

“The fire-destroyed items include clothing and other unidentified items due to the severity of fire damage. They used one jet and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. The fire was controlled from engulfing the entire flea market and gas shop,” said Mr Phiri.

One witness, the security guard manning the premises Mr Wellington Nyathi said he heard an explosion from one end of the flea market.

”I heard an explosion on the northern side of the flea market. When I rushed to investigate, he saw fire and two men running away from the scene. The fire spread so fast as if an accelerant was used,” he said.

The fire engulfed all of the contents in the flea market and two vehicles close by were affected by the radiant heat from the fire, the rear lights got scorched and melted.

A tenant renting at the flea market Mrs Nomasonto Ngwenya said that this incident has affected all who were renting stalls at the flea market as they depended on the proceeds of their small businesses.

“I have lost everything as all my stock was inside the flea market. I had bags full of clothes, blankets, and boxes full of shoes and they are all gone. All these things were worth US$600 and I don’t have any clue where to begin,” she said.