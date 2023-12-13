Tragic accident claims the life of woman walking along railway line while wearing earphones

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 28-YEAR-OLD woman who was listening to earphones, while walking along a railway line in Gweru, was last Monday fatally struck by a train.

Ms Agatha Madomero (28) of Riverside in Gweru was reportedly walking along a railway line putting on earphones and did not hear the train’s warning horn which resulted in her tragic death.

Initial reports from the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) had alleged that the matter was being handled as a suspected suicide case.

However, Midlands police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko revealed that the now deceased was struck while she was listening to music from her earphones.

“The accident took place on 11 December around 1 pm where a 28-year-old woman was hit by a train while walking along a railway line. It is said that Agatha Madokero, of Riverside in Gweru was walking along the railway line when she was hit by a train and died on the spot. “Investigations into the incident indicate that she was putting on earphones which distracted her from the surroundings leading to this tragic incident. We appeal to the public and members of community to avoid using gadgets that distract your attention to avoid such tragic incidents,” said Insp Mahoko.