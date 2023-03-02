Trainee pastor to celebrate birthday by donating to the underprivileged

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A TRAINEE pastor who is undertaking his studies at Solusi University will on Sunday leads a group of youths in donating to Vezuthando children’s home as well as offer free skills training to those staying at the home, as part of his birthday celebrations

The skills training will also be open to youths staying in the vicinity of the home.

Talent Ncube who is a Chaplain at Hilbright Science College, on his birthday usually celebrates it through donating to the underprivileged and teaching practical life skills, and this year they have chosen Vezuthando children’s home to extend the kind gesture.

He is also a youth influencer, emerging social entrepreneur, life coach and a community leader.

Speaking about the event, Ncube said: “With empowered youths, we know that the future is in good hands. For the gospel to be attractive, it has to be practical. Young people are blamed for almost all the societal ills, some are involved in drugs and many addictions because of idleness, this is my way of empowering the young instead of condemning them and leaving them like that. In all this, I thank God and may all those who see this event give glory to God, and I also thank the Seventh Day Adventist church for being a great and supportive family to me.”

Mr Nqaba Ndlovu who is one of the organisers of the event said; “Youths from various branches in Bulawayo are rallying behind the initiative which will also coincide with our Pastor Talent Ncube’s celebrations.”

The donation and the skills training will be running under the theme ‘My existence is for your benefit’.

“The guest speakers at the donation event will be Youth Director of West Zimbabwe Conference Pastor Mthokozisi Bafana and Mr Siqokoqela Mphoko, the chief executive officer of Greydot Zimbabwe.

“Virtuous Women’s institute will be offering training to youths on how to make washing powder, Vaseline, floor polish, foam bath, dishwashing liquid, and mushroom growing. We are members of the SDA church trying to make a difference in the community and the event will be open to everyone not only members of the SDA,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The entrance fee to the event will be 2kg of rice and a packet of beans or chunks that will be donated to the children’s home.