Training camp for Warriors

Innocent Kurira, Sports Writer

FORMER Highlanders FC and Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa has been called up to the Warriors squad that assembled in Harare today.

Following the cancellation of the international friendly against Botswana on Saturday, the lads will have a training camp which will give coaches a better view of what is at their disposal talent wise.

Zifa said in a statement this morning that the training camp for the Warriors would go on despite the cancellation of the friendly international.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (SuperSport United), Prince Tafiremutsa (Dynamos), Wallace Magalane (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Ronald Pfumbidzai (SuperSport United), Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (CAPS United), Munashe Garananga (Sheriff Tiraspol), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Frank Makarati (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Never Tigere (Ihefu SC), Tatenda Tavengwa ( Venda Football Academy), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos) Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Phenias Bamusi (CAPS United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Gerald Bero (Manica Diamonds), Shepherd Mhlanga (Chicken Inn)

Forwards: Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum)

