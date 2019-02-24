Transfer fees scam: Zifa probe coaches

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association is carrying out investigations on allegations that some coaches in the Premier Soccer League are asking for bribes from players before they sign them up.

Speaking on SuperSport’s Soccer Africa show last Thursday, Zifa president Felton Kamambo said they were aware that the practice was rampant and thus they were probing the matter.

“We are carrying out investigations, we have instituted some investigations. It’s something that we are going to look into,” said Kamambo.

Allegations are that ZPC Kariba coach, Godfrey Tamirepi is working with player agents to inflate signing on fees for players. There are indications however, that point to the fact that this is taking place in most of the Premier Soccer League clubs where coaches ask players to blow up their signing on fees, with the added amount shared by those involved in the scam.

A poorly written text has been circulating on WhatsApp claiming that such a practice was also taking place at Bulawayo City. The club leadership has, however, dismissed that as mere social media talk and described it as the work of bitter former employees. Bulawayo City board chairman Siboniso Khumalo said they cannot act unless if someone comes forward with concrete evidence of any wrongdoing at the club.

“It’s really difficult to take action on this, not even one player has come forward with any information.

We have asked coaches and players, they said they know nothing, if anyone can come forward with information then we can act. We are fully behind the club executive until we get any evidence,’’ Khumalo said.

The football family waits with bated breath what will eventually come out of the Zifa probe into the matter.

@Mdawini_29