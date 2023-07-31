THE Zimbabwe Football Association has announced that the transfer window closes at midnight today.

Having opened on July 1, the transfer market has been on the low, although there are clubs, in particular in the Castle Lager Premiership who have made their intensions known.

In announcing the closure of the window, Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela advised the Association’s members to adhere to the effect.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to remind its members that the second player transfer window which opened on the 1st of July 2023 will close

on the 31st of July 2023 at midnight. Please be guided accordingly, said Gwesela in a statement.