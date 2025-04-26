Transmission West win ZITF Ingwebu Tug Of War National Championships

26 Apr, 2025 - 17:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Transmission West win ZITF Ingwebu Tug Of War National Championships

Innocent Kurira ,Zimpapers Sports Hub

TRANSMISSION West from Bulawayo are this year’s men winners of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Ingwebu Tug of War National Championships after a 2-0 victory over Zesa Holdings.

After seeing off Bulawayo Metro 2-0 at the semifinal stage, Transmission West made light work of Zesa Holdings in the final with the contest lasting just a few minutes.

A lot was expected from Mutare Board and Paper Mills who were the defending champions but they were knocked out at the semifinal stage by Zesa Holdings who won 2-0.

In the women’s category, Glow A defended their title with a 2-0 victory over Glow B.

On their way to the final they knocked out Ingwebu with a 2-0 victory.

Related Stories:

The other semifal pitted Glow B and BCC and Glow B won 2-0.

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting