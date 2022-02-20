COMMENT: Travellers must never throw caution to the wind

THE country last week reopened its borders to the public, after almost two years after they were closed at the onset of the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

When the pandemic set in, only essential travel was allowed, and later on, nationals with permits to work or study outside the country were allowed passage. The move was aimed at containing the spread of the deadly pandemic which had claimed 5 378 lives by last Wednesday, and 231 863 confirmed cases, including 224 088 recoveries.

The opening of all ports of entry came after the realisation that the measures implemented by government to contain the pandemic were bearing fruit, signified by a decline in new cases and deaths as well as a declining testing positivity rate.

Cabinet made the resolution during its first sitting of the year, with the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, noting that the ports of entry will be reopened subject to all Covid-19 prevention measures being adhered to.

“In view of the continued decline in new cases and deaths coupled with a declining testing positivity rate that is indicating that the community transmission has gone down, all ports of entry be: reopened but ensuring that all the recommended Covid-19 prevention measures are adhered to, and all persons entering Zimbabwe must have undergone a valid Covid-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, and fully vaccinated.

Those who have received a booster vaccine shot have an entry advantage,” said the Minister. While Zimbabweans celebrate the opening of the borders, as they can now travel to visit their friends and relatives and also do some business, it is important that they are reminded to be always vigilant as Covid-19 is still with us.

As people travel, they have to make sure that they adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures. They have to correctly wear the face mask all the time, maintain social distancing and hand sanitize, among other measures.

In addition, everyone is encouraged to make sure that they get vaccinated, and also get booster shots. Vaccination helps one not to get seriously ill in the event that they get the virus.

Travellers have to be alert. If they get get infected while travelling, they can spread the virus to people they live with when they return, even if they don’t have symptoms, so safety is crucial throughout the journey.

In addition, those who intend to travel have to check the regulations that are at play in the country which they intend to visit, as different countries have varying demands, although the issue of vaccination and PCR tests are mandatory in most countries.

Travelers have to keep in mind that regulations can change often and quickly depending on local conditions. Health experts also warn that people must not travel if they are sick or if they have been around someone with Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

“To be sure you are not sick and taking the virus along with you to your loved ones, quarantine with your family or traveling companions for two weeks – that’s the typical amount of time it takes for the virus to replicate and subside, even if you have no symptoms.

The more cases at your destination, the more likely you are to get infected during travel and spread the virus to others when you return,” warns an expert.