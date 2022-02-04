Treasury introduces new measures to enhance Zim Dollar use

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Treasury has announced a number of measures aimed at enhancing the domestic use of the Zimbabwean dollar and stemming illegal foreign currency trading.

The new measures that were announced by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube are also aimed at fighting off the rampant parallel market exchange benchmarking or indexation of prices and services.

Prof Ncube noted that while the foreign currency auction system had provided a platform for the continual and sustainable use of the local currency by individuals and corporates, it was now essential to expand the area where the Zimbabwe Dollar should be used in the economy.

Among the areas that have since identified by Treasury include that all mining royalties are now payable in Zimbabwe dollars up to a limit of 50 percent of royalties due

“All duties and taxes on the importation of designated motor vehicles are now payable in Zimbabwean dollars again up to a limit of 50 percent duties and taxes payable and all domestic taxes due from exporters on their export receipts are now payable in both foreign and local currency in direct proportion to the approved export retention levels.

“These measures reflect government’s commitment to promote the wider use of the Zimbabwe Dollar and to continuously strengthen the economy so as to build long lasting macro-economic stability,” said Prof Ncube.