Triangle test for Bosso in Chibuku Super Cup first round

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CHIBUKU Super Cup 2019 champions, Highlanders have been drawn to face Triangle United in the competition’s first round to be played next month.

Bosso were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage by FC Platinum last year and will be seeking to go further in the tournament this time around but have to first deal with Triangle.

According to the draw conducted today (Tuesday), the four bottom placed teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League as of match day 17, Cranborne Bullets, Whawha, ZPC Kariba and Bulawayo City are starting off the competition in the preliminary round to be played at Mandava Stadium on 6 August. Cranborne Bullets face Whawha and ZPC Kariba take on Bulawayo City.

Depending champions FC Platinum face Tenax while Dynamos face the winner of the match between Cranborne Bullets and Whawha. Chicken Inn, the top team in the league on week 17 have a date with Harare City while last year’s beaten finalists Ngezi Platinum Stars will face Herentals.

The first round is taking place on 20/21 August, quarterfinals are slated for 17/18 September, semifinals 15/16 October and the final on 19 November.

Chibuku Super Cup first round draw: Chicken Inn v Harare City, FC Platinum v Tenax, Dynamos v Cranborne Bullets/Whawha, Manica Diamonds v Yadah, Triangle United v Highlanders, Black Rhinos v Caps United, Ngezi Platinum v Herentals, Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba /Bulawayo City

