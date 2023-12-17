Dr Obert Moses Mpofu

THERE is winning in the usual sense, then there is the Zanu-PF level of winning. Zanu-PF once more defeated the clueless opposition party. All the winning candidates who took part in the recently held by-elections should be commended for a job well-done.

It was certainly not an easy feat. I experienced the campaign first hand in Matabeleland North where I was stationed to drum up support for the Party leading up to these elections. I learnt quite a few things in my recent engagement across the different wards which I managed to visit.

The by-elections win is indeed a triumph over evil in the form of our detractors and our puppets. Our people now have a stronger desire than ever to see our great nation prosper under the stewardship of His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa and the Zanu-PF party. With our people firmly behind us, Zimbabwe is indeed soaring to new heights. That link between the people and the Party is ever so important.

We are indeed taking the Party back to the people and the people in turn have shown a commitment to, and faith in their Party. This was indeed a good opportunity to correct the mistakes of August 2023 as the people within a short period of time were quick to recognise that it is only Zanu-PF that means serious business and has the intention of ensuring that their welfare is well taken care of.

I was thoroughly impressed by how Zanu-PF has a magnetic effect and draws in people. People are always eager to come in and interface with and be close to the Party. The mighty colossal people’s Party is indeed the people’s choice. People do get weary of political parties that have nothing to offer them. The manner in which they vote is always a tell-tale sign. The by-elections held last week have demonstrated that there is nothing to be achieved from toxic and confused politics. If anything, our people do not appreciate being led astray and taken for granted. Zanu-PF has a strong bond with the masses and this bond is unbreakable.

My party Zanu-PF’s performance in the December 9 by-elections elections was so impressive that we even won seats in constituencies that had become opposition strongholds. We are taking back long lost constituencies. There is indeed a shift in the tide. Our people are awakening and are coming back home to the Party which has been fighting for their interests since the beginning.

Heading into these elections, Zanu-PF took this campaign with the seriousness it deserved, because Zanu-PF is a serious Party with an undying commitment to continuing good relations as well as meeting the needs of the electorate.

Several lessons have indeed been learnt. Of note is how detrimental the politics of trying to outwit each other is. While others clamour for positions and destroy each other, Zanu-PF is quite the opposite of that. We have a healthy system of primary elections where our candidates come from the people themselves. There is no jostling for positions or imposition of candidates. The people reserve the right to freely choose their candidates and this method has worked quite well thus far.

The party allows a healthy amount of competition, beyond that we all support one candidate and tow the party line. In Zanu-PF, we never let factionalism divide us. The unity within our Party is quite commendable.

It is this unity that the people see and seek to emulate and choose, over chaos. As a matter of fact, Zanu-PF loathes any and all forms of divisions. Unity is of the utmost importance to us such that it is firmly crafted in our emblem, Unity, Peace and Development, that is the secret.

Well, now that the cat is out of the bag, and the opposition is done for, let us focus on more important issues. We have work to do in fulfilling the needs of our electorate. We will not rest or make compromises in this endeavour. The goal remains unchanged, and it is Vision 2030, improved livelihoods for our people and economic prosperity.

ν Dr Obert Moses Mpofu is an Academic and the Secretary General of Zanu-PF. He writes in his own capacity.