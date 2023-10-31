Truck driver arrested for possession of illegal cough medicines

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

A TRUCK driver was last week arrested at the Beitbridge Border post after he was found in possession of illegal cough medicines.

Edison Kazingizi (29) was arrested on 26 October at the border post, in connection with unlawful possession of more than 100 cough syrups.

Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrest in their official X account on social media.

He was arrested for possessing 48 by 100ml of Benlyin Codeine, 50 by 10mls of Adyco Salterpyn and 50 by 100ml Broncleer cough syrup.

“The contraband was hidden in the truck which was carrying drums containing oil from South Africa,” ZRP said, posting on their X account.

After the Masvingo police received the information they also arrested Ammon Mataruse (27), Tinashe Matore (19) and Tatenda Mahachi (30).

They were arrested for possession of 15 twists of dagga, adcorsalterpyn, Stilpane cough syrup and Broncleer Cough syrup.