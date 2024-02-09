Tshabangu lands Senate seat

Breaking News
09 Feb, 2024
The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has gazetted Citizens Coalition for Change Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu as one of the names nominated to fill vacancies in the Senate under Matabeleland North province.

Other candidates nominated to fill vacancies in the Senate include Kucaca Phulu, Lilian Mlilo, Linda Sibanda and Collet Ndhlovu all from Bulawayo. Maxwell Mdhluri comes in for Manicaland while Sam Chapfudza fills in the Masvingo vacancy. In Matabeleland North, Tshabangu, Teresa Kabondo and Grace Mampande complete the Senate list.

Those who were recalled include Zivira Hellen, Shoko Gideon, Ncube Siphiwe, Sibanda Felix Magalela, Chimhini David Antony, Madzikanda Godfrey, Mativenga, Moyo Anastasia, Gabuza Gabbuza Joel and Sibanda Tenda.

The gazette also released the names of candidates nominated to fill Proportional Representation vacancies in the National Assembly and these include Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube and Sikhuphukile Dube all from Bulawayo. Sibongile Maphosa will fill the same vacancy for Matabeleland South Province.

The recalled were Mlilo Stabile, Toffa Jasmine, Dube Janeth, Nkomo Velisiwe and Zana Sivina Evidence.

ZEC further advised that any voter wishing to object to the nomination of each of the persons specified in the First Schedule may lodge them in writing with the Chief Elections Officer, Mahachi Quantum Building, corner Kaguvi Street and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare, or post them to Private Bag 7782,

Causeway, within a period of 14 days from the date of publication of this notice, setting forth the reasons for the objection. – @nyeve14

