Tshabangu, Phulu sworn in as Senators

05 Mar, 2024 - 16:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Tshabangu, Phulu sworn in as Senators

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu was on Tuesday afternoon sworn as a Senator at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Other CCC members who were sworn in as Senators include Kucaca Phulu, Lilian Mlilo, Linda Sibanda and Collet Ndhlovu all from Bulawayo. Other are Maxwell Mdhluri and Sam Chapfudza from Manicaland and Masvingo provinces respectively.

In Matabeleland North, Tshabangu, Teresa Kabondo and Grace Mampande were sworn in.

This comes after a Government gazette’s General notice 291 of 2024, were the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba confirmed the list of the new senators.

The gazette also confirmed the list that will fill Proportional Representation vacancies in the National Assembly and these include Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube and Sikhuphukile Dube all from Bulawayo. Sibongile Maphosa will fill the same vacancy for Matabeleland South Province.

The confirmations followed by elections held on February 3, after CCC recalled a number of MPs, senators and councillors for the second time.

Since the publication of the list, the party has been embroiled in internal turmoil with some of the party’s members accusing Hon Tshabangu and Hon Phulu of side lining them.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting