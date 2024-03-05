Tshabangu, Phulu sworn in as Senators

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu was on Tuesday afternoon sworn as a Senator at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

Other CCC members who were sworn in as Senators include Kucaca Phulu, Lilian Mlilo, Linda Sibanda and Collet Ndhlovu all from Bulawayo. Other are Maxwell Mdhluri and Sam Chapfudza from Manicaland and Masvingo provinces respectively.

In Matabeleland North, Tshabangu, Teresa Kabondo and Grace Mampande were sworn in.

This comes after a Government gazette’s General notice 291 of 2024, were the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba confirmed the list of the new senators.

The gazette also confirmed the list that will fill Proportional Representation vacancies in the National Assembly and these include Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube and Sikhuphukile Dube all from Bulawayo. Sibongile Maphosa will fill the same vacancy for Matabeleland South Province.

The confirmations followed by elections held on February 3, after CCC recalled a number of MPs, senators and councillors for the second time.

Since the publication of the list, the party has been embroiled in internal turmoil with some of the party’s members accusing Hon Tshabangu and Hon Phulu of side lining them.