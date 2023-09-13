Tshiki’s passionate plea to Bosso players

Fungai Muderere

FORMER Highlanders bustling forward Njabulo “Tshiki” Ncube has challenged Bosso’s current crop of players to be fighters on the field.

Ncube said he has pained with seeing Bosso play second fiddle to various clubs in recent matches.

“It’s really disappointing to see our club suffer defeats when it looked all promising. The club’s players need to fight like true soldiers. The club has been starved of success for too long. The boys need to motivate each other and march on. They have all the potential to do well,” said Ncube who previously turned out for the now defunct Railstars.

In the past weeks Bosso fell to defending champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.

On Sunday, Bosso’s match against Dynamos ended prematurely owing to violence.

The Bulawayo football giants, who have been heavily relying on set pieces for goals, have since surrendered top spot as they now trail Mhondoro based Ngezi Platinum Stars by a point.

In their Week 23 fixture Amahlolanyama are set to play host to Yadah Stars at Barbourfields Stadium.-@FungaiMuderere

