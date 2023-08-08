Tsholotsho communities’ benefit from Campfire

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

TSHOLOTSHO Rural District Council (RDC) has lauded the Government for initiating community projects under the Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources (Campfire) which has seen a number of developments meant to ease people’s lives taking shape.

In an interview, Tsholotsho RDC chairperson Mr Esau Siwela said living with wild animals was scary and outrageous but to the Tsholotsho community it had been a blessing in disguise.

“Campfire has granted people from Tsholotsho life changing developments such as building schools, drilling boreholes, tourists’ attraction, clinics, veterinaries and development of dams for the community. They have been nothing but exceptional,” he said.

“Let’s say one elephant is sold for US$10 000 it means that US$6 000 goes to the community and that is the money that we use to build schools, clinics and any infrastructure that is needed in the community.”

He said a lot of tourists that visit Hwange National Park were of benefit to the community as they end up being donors in schools, while also helping those less fortunate to be able to finish their education.

Mr Siwela said there were some community members who got in the crossfire of being killed or harmed by animals and mechanisms were being put in place to ensure those were compensated.

“So, that is why we have Mathupula Hunters, Imvelo Safaris and Wilderness Safaris to protect our communities at all costs. There are programmes like Problem Animal Control (PAC) to inspect movement of animals that can harm the members of the public.”

Mr Siwela said they have had instances where people were killed by animals saying when tragedy such as that struck, council helps as much as it could to give that individual a dignified send off.

“If someone is harmed by a wild animal and they end up passing away, as the RDC under campfire we help cover the funeral costs. I am also sure that there was a Bill passed by the Parliament that covers such issues extensively and we are very happy about it,” he said.

Using the money from campfire, the community has managed to scoop 32 dams and water problems have become a thing of the past, while wards that have Campfire programmes have less problems to worry about.

Mr Siwela also highlighted that they introduced of solarised boreholes in Tsholotsho that would see the communities having water without breaking a drop of sweat even in dry seasons.

He said under the Campfire there were committees that oversee how money from animals was shared and used among the communities.

Mr Siwela advised the community that sit side by side with animal sanctuaries to take safety measures and avoid placing their lives in danger.

Tsholotsho is rich in wildlife and timber harvesting, while it is in close proximity to Hwange National Park.

Statistics show that 60 percent of the Campfire proceeds that go to the community projects have been used for building of schools, clinics, boreholes and other projects. Four percent goes to Campfire associations, while 36 percent goes towards administration expenses.