Tsholotsho High School attributes growth to SDC, local community

TSHOLOTSHO High School has attributed its continued growth over the past few years to the input that has been made by the School Development Committee and the local community.

In 2019 the school was awarded the Secretary’s Merit Award by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

The school has since solarised their administration block, installed a cold room and is also in the process of purchasing a school bus. They have also embarked on a thriving agriculture project, which has significantly reduced them money they use in purchasing produce to feed its students.

In an interview, the school head, Mr Sicelo Dube attributed the continued growth to the School Development Committee and the local Tsholotsho community.

He said with the solar installed in its administration block students can now easily study without the hustle of power cuts thereby improving the pass rate.

“The community is in the process of buying a school bus and they have raised US$60 000for it. The bus will be able to easily transport students to their educational trips, sports trips and many other things.

“We also managed to install solar powered borehole with a 10 000 litres Jojo tank water and water has been a problem of the past. We want our students to learn without any setbacks and difficulties so as the administration we will continue to work hard and plan beforehand for their education,” said Mr Dube.

The school has also bought and installed a cold room worth US$9 800 that will accommodate all their meat and produce.

Mr Dude said the School has a food plan where they always have stock to last them for six months.

One of the senior women at the school Ms Faith Ndlovu revealed that the school was also in the process of installing tower lights around the school to improve visibility and security.

“We are also in the process of revamping their Science labs to accommodate Physics, Chemistry and Biology in Advanced Level. Our agricultural developments have been of help to students who are learning agriculture. The students are the ones that take care of the whole garden, they feed chickens, take care of the manure and in the process they are gaining knowledge,” said Ms Ndlovu.