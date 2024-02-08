Tsholotsho man faces attempted murder charge after attacking sister

Uzile Mkwananzi, Sunday News Reporter

A MAN from Tsholotsho on Wednesday appeared at the Bulawayo regional court facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly struck his sister with a hammer on the head.

Mvuzo Ngwenya (20) appeared before Magistrate Joseph Mabeza facing charges of attempted murder as defined in section 189(1) ARW section (47)1 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

According to the state case as presented by prosecutor Mr Dominic Moyo, on 7 October 2023 at around 7.30pm, Mvuzo allegedly snuck the complainant Ms Zanele Ngwenya (43) and struck her on the head with a hammer and she lost consciousness.

Mvuzo denied the allegations claiming he was nowhere near their homestead when his sister was attacked and there is no way he could have attacked her.

State witnesses, Georgina Ngwenya and Sihle Dube, who are aunt and sister to both the complainant and accused however confirmed that Mvuzo attacked Zanele and then fled the scene coming back after changing attires to help ferry Zanele to the hospital.

The accused is being remanded in custody as he awaits his verdict.