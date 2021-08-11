Tsholotsho South MP dies

The late Cde Zenzo Sibanda

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

TSHOLOTSHO South Member of Parliament, Cde Zenzo Sibanda has passed away from Covid-19 related complications.

Cde Sibanda succumbed to the pandemic at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday night. Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo confirmed the MP’s passing revealing that Cde Sibanda had been admitted at the private hospital for the past couple of days.

“It is sad, Cde Sibanda is no more. He succumbed to Covid-19 last night (Tuesday),” said Minister Moyo.

More details to follow….

 

