TTI donates to Entembeni

Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO city’s parking management company, Tendy Three Investments (Pvt) Ltd on Saturday pledged ZW$5 million to Entembeni Old People’s Home in Bulawayo as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

The firm also donated cleaning materials, diapers and an assortment of groceries worth US$4 000.

Speaking during the ceremony at Luveve suburb, TTI chairman, Mr Lizwe Mabuza said the donation is part of their social responsibilities and urged other corporates not to abandon the elderly.

The institution relies on donor funding for its operations.

“We wish to be partners with meaningful impact at Entembeni. We heard there are about 60 elderly people at the institution and we bought pampers to last them at least a month. We will bring a sum of $5 million on top of what we have today. We are part of the community and it’s our responsibility to assist,” said Mr Mabuza.

Entembeni Old People’s Home board chairman, Mr Newman Sibanda said the donation came in handy for the institution.

“We had been praying for such items to assist our eldely and they have been responded to in time. We are in the onset of the winter season and the diapers are very much appreciated,” he said.