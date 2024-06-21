Tug of War Africa competitions kickstarts in Vic Falls

Michael Magoronga in Victoria Falls

A total of 29 clubs from four countries are battling for honours at the Tug of War Africa Championships which started today in Victoria Falls.

A total of 37 teams, 16 of them female, from South Africa, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe are converged at Chinotimba Stadium for the two-day event.

Four teams from the ladies category will qualify for the semi-finals while two teams from the two male groups will qualify for the semis slated for Saturday.

Officially opening the event, Tug of War International treasurer, Mr Anthony Bortha who is also South Africa’s Tug of War president said the game was not getting the recognition it deserves particularly by African countries.

“A total of 18 countries participate in the sport in Africa but we only have four countries here represented at this tournament. This shows the sport is not being recognized particularly by African countries yet it’s an African sport,” he said.

He encouraged governments to take the sport seriously.

“The majority of teams did not make it because they could not get sponsored either by their governments or private sponsors. I implore governments and sponsors to take this sport seriously,” said Mr Bortha.

The African Championships are in preparation of the World Championships to be held in Germany in September.

“We would want to see more African countries being represented at this tournament,” he said.