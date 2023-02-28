Turnall holding hunts for managing director

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

LISTED manufacturer of roofing products, Turnall Holding is seeking for a replacement for the position of Managing Director following the retirement of Mr Zvidzayi Bikwa.

Turnall Company Secretary Mrs Cynthia Mahari confirmed the latest development by the order of the board which has also seen the company getting a new board Chairperson.

“Mr. Zvidzayi Bikwa has left Turnall Holdings Limited to pursue personal interests. Although his contract runs up to 30 April 2023, he has been given leave of absence whilst serving his notice. The Board is currently looking to fill this position as soon as possible.

The Board of Directors extends its sincere gratitude to Zvidzayi for his invaluable service during his tenure as Managing Director of the Group and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors,” said Mrs Mahari.

Meanwhile, the company’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. John Mkushi has stepped down with immediate effect to take up the position of Acting Managing Director, a position he will hold for a maximum period of 6 months, during which time a substantive Managing Director will be appointed.

“The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Grenville Hampshire as the Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect. Grenville has a wide range of experience in running diverse materials and chemicals-based manufacturing operations, based in the United Kingdom, North America, Central America and Southern Africa.

“He has extensive knowledge of the fibre cement industry gained through a career that extended for more than 30 years. His work involved the manufacture of fibre cement sheets, pipes, slates and he was also responsible for the building and commissioning of a state-of-the-art sheet plant producing air-cured corrugated and autoclaved flat sheets,”| said Mrs Mahari.

Grenville was a member of the UK Institute of Mechanical Engineers, a Chartered Engineer and is a holder of a Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) degree.