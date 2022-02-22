Tuskers are Logan Cup champions

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO based Tuskers are the winners of the 2021/22 Logan Cup after Mountaineers, who were also in contention to win the country’s premier first class cricket competition lost by seven wickets to Southern Rocks at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Tuskers finished the season on top of the five-team log with 53 points secured from four wins and two draws while they only suffered just one defeat in the eight matches they played.

Mountaineers had to secure a draw in order to take the Logan Cup with them to Mutare but Southern Rocks denied them on the final day when they cruised to a comfortable victory. The loss saw Mountaineers finish second with 50 points.

In their last match of the season, Tuskers defeated Rocks by six wickets at Old Hararians and anxiously followed proceedings when Mountaineers faced off against Rocks.

Prior to their latest success, Tuskers last won the Logan Cup during the 2014/15 season.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe umpire, Langton Rusere has been appointed as one of the match officials for the

International Cricket Council Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, which is to be played across six venues in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, said the appointments were part of ICC’s policy of nurturing the best available talent in different countries.

Adrian Griffith: “We are proud to announce eight women Match Officials in our team for the tournament. We had six women Match Officials at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 and the steady upward path is as per our plans and keeping with our long-term vision.

“But while we have been continuously increasing the number of women officials, there have been no concessions and all of them deserve to be there. The appointments are based on merit, and they have made it to the top level because of their skill and perseverance.

Rusere’s appointment to a global event is yet another achievement by the Zimbabwean umpire. In 2018, Rusere umpired the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and England in Antigua, West Indies, having also stood in the semifinal between Australia and West Indies at the same venue.

Last year, the 36-year old Rusere was one of the match officials for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

