Tuskers beat Eagles to win domestic Twenty20 competition

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Tuskers – 179-6 in 20 overs (Craig Ervine 65, Sean Williams 50, Milton Shumba 30*, Madhevere 3/19, Chivanga 2/41, Ngarava 1/40) beat Eagles – 110 all out in 15 overs (Chirawu 39, Mupfudza 24, Ainsley Ndlovu 5/20, Sean Williams 3/20, Thabo Mboyi 1/12) by 69 runs

EXCELLENT fifties from the left handed Craig Ervine as well as Sean Williams, followed by exceptional bowling from Ainsley Ndlovu, powered Tuskers to a convincing 69-run victory over Eagles in the final played at Old Hararians to win the domestic Twenty20 competition on Friday.

Man of the match Ervine top scored for Tuskers with 65 off 47 deliveries, an innings made up of seven fours and one six, fellow left hander Sean Williams was second best with 50 from 29 balls and Milton Shumba finished on an unbeaten 30 as Tuskers posted 179/6 in 20 overs.

Off spinner, Wesley Madhevere picked up three wickets for 19 runs in four overs, fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga took 2/41 and one wicket went to left arm seamer Richard Ngarava.

In response, Eagles were bowled for 110 in 15 overs, with Ndlovu finishing with five wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

The Eagles run chase got off to a terrible start with Chamunorwa Chibhabha gone for leg before wicket to Ndlovu for five runs in first over. Madhevere also fell early, gone for 15, with Ndlovu getting another lbw decision in his favour.

Opening batsman Rodney Mupfudza contributed the second highest score in the Eagles innings that is 24 before he fell to the left arm spin of Williams, stumped by Madande. Gareth Chirawu had the highest score of 39 off 32 deliveries prior to being bowled by Ndlovu.

Williams also chipped in with 3/120 while veteran seamer Thabo Mboyi took one wicket for 12 runs and another pace bowler Charlton Tshuma also had one wicket.

Tuskers had finished the round robin stage of the competition on top with 30 points while Eagles were in second place with the same number of points.

Rocks won the bronze with a two wicket win over Mountaineers in a third-place playoff played before the final. The match saw former Zimbabwe Under-19 batsman Tadiwanashe Marumani continue with his fine run scoring when he recorded his fourth half century in the competition when he made 51. Chances are high that Marumani could be in the Zimbabwe squad for next week’s Twenty20 International series against Pakistan at Harare Sports Club.

