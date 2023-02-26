Tuskers beat Mountaineers, secure T20 playoff spot

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

TUSKERS found their groove once again after they recorded their second consecutive victory in Zimbabwe Cricket’s domestic Twenty20 competition with a 39-run triumph over Mountaineers at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The win took Tuskers to fourth place which will see them clash with Southern Rocks in the third place playoff. Batting first, Tuskers scored 140/6 in 20 overs and managed to bowl out their opponents for 101 in 16.2 overs.

Tanunurwa Makoni top scored for the Bulawayo based side who were in need of a win with his maiden T20 half century, finishing on 57 runs off 54 balls. All-rounder Luke Jongwe compiled 32 runs off 25 deliveries while Alvin Chiradza contributed 18, the three the only batters to record doubles for Tuskers.

Walter Chawaguta’s bowlers came to the party as they were set to defend their total with the fast bowlers proving lethal. Seasoned Ernest Masuku took three wickets for 20 runs in four overs while veteran Chris Mpofu took 2/12. Young Mgcini Dube also collected two wickets while the skipper, Ainsley Ndlovu had one wicket.

Tinashe Muchawaya top scored for Mountaineers with 45 runs not out as they finished in fifth position and missed out on a play-off spot.

In other matches played yesterday, Rhinos handed Lions their fifth straight defeat as they bowed out of the competition without a win. Rhinos won by 67 runs after they posted 207/5 in 20 overs courtesy of Nyasha Mayavo’s 64 runs off 37 balls and Ryan Burl’s undefeated 36 runs. They went on to restrict their opponents to 140/9 in 20 overs to finish on top of the log.

In the other game, Eagles won by seven wickets over Southern Rocks to finish in second place. Rocks made 173/8 in 20 overs after yet another half century from Cephas Zhuwao who scored 57 runs from 37 balls while Ben Curran made 58 runs off 43 balls. Eagles’ fast bowler, Tanaka Chivanga took a fifer, finishing with figures of 5/26 in his four overs.

Kudzai Maunze and Wessly Madhevere scored half centuries finishing 50 and 63 runs respectively as Eagles finished on 174/3 in 15.4 overs to win it with 26 balls remaining.

Today, Tuskers will play against Rocks in the third-place playoff in what will be the curtain raiser to the final between Rhinos and Eagles. Both matches are at Harare Sports Club.

