Tuskers beat Rhinos to record fourth win in Pro50 Championship

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporters

TUSKERS maintained their 100 percent record in the Pro50 Championship when they picked up their fourth win in the 50-over domestic cricket competition, with victory by 49 runs over Rhinos at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Luke Jongwe top scored with 50 runs and Craig Ervine contributed 40, Tuskers bowled out for 161 in 41.2 overs. Tuskers bowlers put up a spirited display to wipe out Rhinos for 112 in 30.1 overs.

Tuskers did not have a great start after losing the toss and were asked to bat, with both openers dismissed for ducks in the first over. Brian Chari and Cunningham, whose opening stand in Tuskers’ last match against Mountaineers produced 117 runs fell to pace bowler Carl Mumba without scoring.

Jongwe, coming in to bat at seven ensured that Tuskers went past the 150 mark. Mumba finished with four wickets for 47 in nine overs while there were two wickets each for Neville Madziva, Tendai Chisoro and Brandon Mavuta.

Just like Tuskers, Rhinos did not have such a great start, their big hitting opener Cephas Zhuwao gone for a six-ball duck in the second over. The highest score for Rhinos was Madziva’s 27, followed by Mavuta’s contribution of 23.

Left arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu ripped through the Rhinos batting line up to finish with four wickets for 36 runs in nine overs. Fellow left arm spinner, Sean Williams also had success with ball in hand as he took three wickets for 23 runs in 8.1 overs.

The other Pro50 Championship match that was scheduled for Wednesday between Rangers and Mountaineers at Old Georgians was abandoned due to persistent rain and a wet outfield, which saw the two teams being awarded a point apiece.

In matches lined up for Friday, Eagles face Tuskers at Takashinga Cricket Club while Harare Sports Club is the venue for the clash between Rhinos and Rangers.

