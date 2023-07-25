Tuskers Development maintains unbeaten run in Wholesale Beef league

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

TUSKERS Development team continued their unbeaten run in the 2022 Wholesale Beef Under-19 Winter league after a three-wicket win over Falcon College in a match played at the Academy of Cricket Excellence, former Heath Streak Academy.

Sunday’s victory meant that Tuskers Development side have now made it four straight wins in the league and have now moved two points clear at the top of the log standings. In second place there is Wholesale Beef Bulls (WBB) with six points.

Falcon College remained with two points after the defeat, having earlier in the day thumped Riverdale. During Sunday’s match, Tuskers Development team was sent in to bowl first and managed to restrict Falcon College to 110/9 in their 20 overs before going on to chase down the target in 18,1 overs, finishing on 111/7.

Tuskers Development’s Shaun Dzakatira starred with the ball as he finished with the best bowling figures for the team, claiming brilliant figures of 3/12 in his four over-spell while Petros Sithole took two scalps for 14 runs in his four overs. The skipper, Shelton Mumvuri and Samuel Muyambo tookl one scalp each.

Neil Rosenfiels put up a good performance with the bat for Falcon College, top scoring with a well batted 31 runs off 18 deliveries while Brandon Ndiweni fell for 22 runs after facing 25 deliveries. The other two Falcon College batters who managed to cross double figures were Bryce Honnibal (18 runs off 32 balls) and captain Dylan Nzvenga (16 runs off 14 balls).

After claiming two wickets with the ball, Sithole went on to top the charts with the bat, top scoring in Tuskers Development’s chase as he finished with 42 runs off 43 deliveries to help his side cross the line. Samuel Muyambo scored 21 runs after facing 15 balls while Munashe Chimusoro chipped in with a 11-ball 17 runs.

Darren Ncube led Falcon College’s bowling line-up, finishing with figures of 2/22 in his four overs. Zane Sibanda, Nzvenga, Alastair Carle and Zara Zietsman all took one wicket apiece as their side suffered their third defeat in four matches.

In the earlier match, Falcon College had proven too strong for Riverdale after registering a nine wickets win, which was their first victory. After winning the toss and opting to field first, Falcon College bowlers made light work of their opponents, wiping them out for just 27 runs in 10,1 overs and they went on to chase down the target in 2,2 overs to finish on 28/1.

Danielle Meikle and Honnibal wreaked havoc through Riverdale’s batting order as they both claimed three wickets. Meikle, in three overs conceded just six runs while Honnibal went for seven runs in two overs. Ncube rook two scalps and the other two wickets that fell were taken by Sibanda and Reed Merick.

In their chase, Falcon only lost the wicket of Ndiweni who fell for one run in just his second delivery in the middle. Nathaniel Hlabangana (seven runs not out off six balls) and Rosenfiels (19 runs not out off six balls) saw Falcon College through.