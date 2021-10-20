Tuskers face Southern Rocks in Logan Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TUSKERS start their campaign in the Logan Cup 2021/22 season when they face off against Southern Rocks at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare on Thursday.

While the other four teams got into action last week, Tuskers had a bit more time to prepare for the longer version of the game.

A squad of 14 players has been chosen for the match against Rocks, from where the coaches will select their 11 to take to the field.

Nkosana Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Brian Chari and Tafara Mupariwa are key players in the batting department. Veterans, John Nyumbu and Thabo Mboyi will be fighting to spearhead the bowling attack with the likes of Ernest Masuku, Charlton Tshuma, Stephen Chimhamhiwa and Ainsley Ndlovu.

Tuskers have welcomed back Mupariwa who is back home after spending two years in Australia.

Last season, Tuskers found the going tough in the Logan Cup as they finished second from bottom without a single win. Rocks, the defending champions in the Logan Cup lost their opening fixture by an innings and 56 runs at Takashinga.

Tuskers squad: Nkosana Mpofu, Tanunurwa Makoni, Craig Ervine, Brian Chari, Allan Chigoma, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ernest Masuku, Stephen Chimhamhiwa, Charlton Tshuma, Tafara Mupariwa, John Nyumbu, Thabo Mboyi

