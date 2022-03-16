Tuskers gear up for domestic Twenty20 title defence

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TUSKERS are gearing up to defend their domestic Twenty20 title when the 2021/22 tournament takes place in Harare next week.

Matches for this season’s tournament are taking place from 24-30 March at Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club.

In April last year, the Douglas Hondo coached Tuskers floored Eagles by 69 runs in the final played at Old Hararians Sports Club. That win was made possible by fifties from the left-handed batting duo of Craig Ervine and Sean Williams. Ervine, who went on to be voted Player of the Tournament top scored with 65 while Williams made 50 as Tuskers posted 179/6 in 20 overs.

Left arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu picked up led the Tuskers bowling attack with five wickets for 20 runs and Williams had 3/20 as Eagles were blown away for 110 runs in 15 overs.

Tuskers, who leave for Harare next Wednesday will however have to do without their captain Brian Chari who is said to be heading off to Denmark to play club cricket while Williams is out of action as he is said to be not feeling well.

On Wednesday, Tuskers players took part in a practice match as they gear up for the trip to Harare.