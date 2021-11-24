Tuskers suffer fourth defeat in Pro50 Championship

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TUSKERS suffered their fourth defeat in the 2021/22 Pro50 Championship when they lost by four wickets to Mountaineers at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

After losing the toss and were asked to bat first, Tuskers hobbled to 194 all out in 50 overs. Tafara Mupariwa top scored with 59 off 105 balls while fellow left hander Sean Williams was second best with 56 from 76 deliveries.

Seamers did the damage for Mountaineers with Tendai Chatara picking up four wickets for 40 runs in nine overs with one maiden while Donald Tiripano had 3/30 in 10 overs.

Peter Moor top scored for Mountaineers with 49 from 54 balls, Mountaineers reaching 198/6 in 37.1 overs to win it with 77 balls remaining. Openers, Kevin Kasuza and Ben Compton had laid the foundation for Mountaineers with a 71-run partnership for the first wicket. Kasuza was the highest run scorer for Mountaineers with 45 runs.

Mountaineers are second on the five-team log with 30 points while Tuskers are second from bottom on 10. Rhinos, who have lost four of the matches they have played so far are at the bottom of the log with zero points.

The two teams meet again at Queens Sports Club on Thursday in the same format of the game.

Log leaders, Southern Rocks had their match against Eagles abandoned without any ball being bowled at Masvingo Sports Club on Tuesday due to heavy rain. The two teams meet again on Thursday at the same venue.

