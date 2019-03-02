Tuskers Under-13 win Carmel Big Bash T10 cricket tournament

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TUSKERS Under-13 are the winners of the inaugural six-team Carmel Big Bash T10 cricket tournament when they defeated Carmel School by four runs in a closely fought final played at the Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy on Saturday.

In what a tense decider, Tuskers posted 54 for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 10 overs. Carmel came close, needing six runs to win in the last over only to fall short by four runs.

Masiyephambili finished third, REPS were fourth, fifth spot went to Whitestone B and Heath Streak Academy ended sixth.

Despite failing to make it to the final, Masiyephambili had their all rounder Zanenkosi Nkomo winning two accolades, voted as the most outstanding player and batsmen at the tournament. Yovern Silva of Carmel took the best wicketkeeper award while Nkosibonga Gogolo of Tuskers was the bowler of the tournament.

For being champions, Tuskers walked away with a trophy, which was presented to them by a representative of Wholesale Beef, the official sponsors of the tournament.

Carmel headmaster, Crispin Eley described the first edition of the Big Bash T10 as a huge success and they were looking to grow it even bigger next year.

“It’s been a wonderful day, there has been collaboration and partnerships with all sorts of people who have made it successful. Typical T10 final it came down to the last over and it would have been nice for the hosts Carmel to win but we are really happy that it went to Tuskers,’’ Eley said.

After the success of the inaugural event, Carmel are looking to have the tournament bigger next year with more teams and possibly under floodlights.

