Tuskers women cricket team gets kit donation from Leeside Butchery

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Tuskers women’s cricket team that is preparing for the provincial Twenty20 final against Eagles in Harare on Saturday got a boost when Leeside Butchery donated to them a warm-up kit.

Leeside Butchery managing director, Dumisani Madzivanyati handed over the donated shorts to Tuskers women’s captain Nomvelo Sibanda at Bulawayo Athletic Club on Thursday. The shorts are part of a kit that was donated by Leeside Butchery, with the tops having been given to the Tuskers women two weeks ago.

Madzivanyati expressed his desire to be involved more with cricket in liaison with Tuskers general manager Nicholas Singo who will advise on areas where they need assistance.

“We are so happy to be involved and be part of cricket, I hope this relationship will go on for some time and congratulations for making it to the next point of your tournament. I want to be more involved; we will talk to Singo and see what we can be doing, this is just the first step, we will be doing more and more,’’ Madzivanyati said.

The Tuskers girls, coached by Trevor Phiri leave for Harare on Friday for the T20 final against Eagles at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. At the end of the preliminary round of fixtures of the T20 provincial competition, Tuskers were in second place with Eagles on top. Rhinos take on Mountaineers in the Fifty50 Challenge at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

@Mdawini_29