Twelve aspiring national assembly candidates submit nomination papers in Byo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

TWELVE aspiring national assembly candidates have so far submitted their nomination papers at the nomination court at Tredgold building in Bulawayo, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission presiding officer Mrs Mavis Mudiwakure has revealed.

Giving an update to the media shortly after mid-day, Mrs Mudiwakure said the process was smooth sailing thus far.

Among some of the candidates who have submitted their nomination papers include Citizens Coalition for Change candidates Eric Gono, Desmond Makaza, Nicola Watson, Obert Manduna and Pashor Sibanda whom she said all their papers were work in progress.

She said Zanu PF candidates Albert Mavunga, Raj Modi, Dzingai Kamamba Dzingai, Aurther Mujeyi and Menziwa Dube have successfully filed their nomination papers while EFF’s Innocent Ndibali’s papers are work in progress.

One candidate Pardon Tapfumaneyi has successfully filed his nomination.

Mrs Mudiwakure said candidates who will fail to pay by 4pm will not be nominated.