Two more Beitbridge border officials arrested in corruption sting during Easter period

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA), working with other security agents, has arrested two more staff members at the Beitbridge Port of Entry (PoE) on corruption-related charges.

The duo was arrested during a recent sting operation after taking a bribe from a human smuggler transporting five illegal migrants in an overloaded vehicle during the just-ended Easter period.

In a statement, BMA spokesperson Deputy Assistant Commissioner Mmemme Mogotsi said the suspects were aged 61 and 44, respectively.

“In a concerted effort to root out corruption and strengthen the integrity of South Africa’s ports of entry operations, the Border Management Authority (BMA) conducted a successful, intelligence-driven operation at the Beitbridge Port of Entry during the Easter period,” she said.

“The operation led to the arrest of two BMA Immigration officials, five undocumented foreign nationals, and two suspected facilitators involved in the alleged unlawful entry of persons into the Republic and contravention of the Immigration Act.

“The operation, executed on Tuesday, 22 April 2025 at approximately 09:00, was led by two Executive members of the BMA following extensive movement monitoring and the deployment of advanced technological surveillance at the port. After confirming suspicious behaviour, the Executives immediately contacted the South African Police Service (SAPS) Detectives in Musina, the Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit, and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) to process the case further.”

The official said during the operation, the Executives observed a white Mercedes-Benz taxi parked near a shop at the port, where the two BMA Immigration officials were seen engaging with the facilitator and subsequently allowing it to pass through, allegedly after receiving a bribe.

She said the vehicle was intercepted shortly thereafter and was found transporting 18 passengers, 13 of whom held valid travel documents, while five were undocumented foreign nationals.

A female passenger and the taxi driver, believed to have facilitated the illegal entry, were also arrested.

“All nine suspects were charged with corruption and appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 23 April 2025. The five undocumented individuals face additional charges under the Immigration Act. The case has been postponed to Thursday, 24 April 2025 for a formal bail application,” said Deputy Asst Comm Mogotsi.

She said the BMA has since suspended the two implicated officials, pending the outcome of both internal disciplinary processes and the criminal investigation.

Acting Commissioner of the BMA, Ms Jane Thupana, has commended the proactive involvement of the BMA Executive team on the ground and reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to cleaning up the system.

“This operation reflects the BMA’s firm stance against corruption within its ranks. I applaud the Executive members for leading from the front and taking decisive action to restore integrity at one of our busiest ports. We are resolute in disrupting illegal facilitation networks and holding every official accountable to the highest standards of conduct,” she said.

“The operation strengthens the BMA’s resolve to roll out Body-Worn Cameras (BWCs) across all ports of entry. This Easter period, 40 body cameras were deployed across various sites, enhancing monitoring capabilities and supporting real-time accountability.

“The implementation of body cameras is not just about oversight — it’s about protecting both the official and the public and ensuring that every interaction at our ports is transparent, lawful, and traceable.”

The Acting Commissioner said with increased movements expected during the return leg of the Easter travel period, the BMA continues to intensify its operational presence at ports and along the borderline, with a strong focus on intercepting illegal movement and dismantling facilitation syndicates.

Cases of corruption at South Africa’s borders have become rife, with that country’s Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announcing recently that his ministry had, between July last year and February this year, fired 27 officials on corruption and fraud-related charges committed inland and at ports of entry as the fight against corruption gathers momentum.